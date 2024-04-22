CBD Punjab delegation visits Karachi

A delegation of Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) recently embarked on a significant visit to Karachi

The purpose of the visit is to project the upcoming auction of three commercial and three residential plots in CBD Punjab, Nawaz Sharif IT City and other pivotal projects spearheaded by the authority.

The CBD delegation was led by COO Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, along with Director of Business Development Ali Waqar Shah and Director of Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial.

The delegation actively participated in a seminar organized by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), the prestigious event was graced by Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori and other distinguished dignitaries, including Chairman of ABAD Asif Sam, Ibrahim Habib, Senior Vice Chairman of ABAD, and Mohsin Shekhani.

During the seminar, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, provided valuable insights into the forthcoming auction of CBD Punjab, highlighting the offering of six plots, including three commercial and three residential plots. He emphasized the significant potential investment opportunities present in CBD Punjab, underscoring the role of such investments in reshaping the urban and economic landscape of the country.

CBD Punjab stood as the custodian of the establishment of the country's largest and premier IT district, the Nawaz Sharif IT City. Notably, CBD Punjab has already orchestrated two of the most extensive auctions in the history of Punjab, solidifying its position as a key player in the region's development landscape.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori emphasized the pivotal role of the construction industry and the IT sector in bolstering Pakistan's economy. He stressed the urgent need for legislative action to further propel these sectors forward.

Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, COO of CBD Punjab, remarked, "We are excited to present these unparalleled investment opportunities to the business community. CBD Punjab is committed to driving sustainable growth and development, and we invite investors to join us in this transformative journey."

The visit to Karachi marks a significant milestone for CBD Punjab, signifying its commitment to fostering strong partnerships and promoting investment opportunities that will contribute to the socio-economic advancement of Punjab and Pakistan at large.