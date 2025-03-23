CBD Punjab Marks 85th Pakistan Day With Flag-hoisting Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Central business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) celebrated the 85th Pakistan Day with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the CBD Punjab Complex, reaffirming its commitment to national progress and urban development.
The event was led by COO Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua, alongside key executives, directors, senior staff, and ancillary employees.
In his message, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin highlighted the significance of the day, stating, "Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of our nation's resilience and aspirations. It commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution, which laid the foundation for an independent Pakistan. At CBD Punjab, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive progress and redefine urban development for the country’s growth."
Addressing the gathering, COO Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua highlighted CBD Punjab’s rapid strides in transforming urban landscapes. “Pakistan Day is a testament to our unity and determination as a nation. CBD Punjab has emerged as a pioneering authority in sustainable urban development.
Our landmark projects, including the Walton Road upgradation and Route 47, are shaping a progressive and modern Pakistan,” he stated.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Executive Director Legal Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Land & Estate Mutahir Mehmood Awan, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Procurement Jawad Ahmed, Director Finance Mansoor Saeed, and Director HR & IT Palwasha Mengal. Employees from HR & Legal, Commercial, Technical, Procurement, and Land & Estate departments also participated.
The event concluded with a collective pledge to further CBD Punjab’s vision of world-class infrastructure and economic opportunities. As Pakistan advances, CBD Punjab continues to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s urban development landscape, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.
