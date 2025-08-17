Open Menu

CBD Releases Rs35 Million Funds For Repairing Lahore Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CBD releases Rs35 million funds for repairing Lahore Bridge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Central business District has released funds for the repair of Lahore Bridge located on main Ferozepur Road. The matter has finally moved towards resolution after the fire erupted at the Bridge. The controversy between LDA and CBD Punjab has been sorted out.

CBD Punjab sources told APP that it has released funds for the repair of the Lahore bridge and LDA has started the repair and restoration work.

According to the details, after a fire that broke out in the Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road, a consensus was finally reached on the repair and restoration of the damage. The ongoing differences between the Lahore Development Authority and CBD Punjab have been resolved.

CBD Punjab has released funds of Rs35 million for the repair of the Lahore Bridge. LDA had earlier written a letter to provide funds of Rs10 million.

Recent Stories

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

7 minutes ago

7 minutes ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

4 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan