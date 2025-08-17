CBD releases Rs35 million funds for repairing Lahore Bridge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Central business District has released funds for the repair of Lahore Bridge located on main Ferozepur Road. The matter has finally moved towards resolution after the fire erupted at the Bridge. The controversy between LDA and CBD Punjab has been sorted out.

CBD Punjab sources told APP that it has released funds for the repair of the Lahore bridge and LDA has started the repair and restoration work.

According to the details, after a fire that broke out in the Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road, a consensus was finally reached on the repair and restoration of the damage. The ongoing differences between the Lahore Development Authority and CBD Punjab have been resolved.

CBD Punjab has released funds of Rs35 million for the repair of the Lahore Bridge. LDA had earlier written a letter to provide funds of Rs10 million.