CBD Releases Rs35 Million Funds For Repairing Lahore Bridge
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Central business District has released funds for the repair of Lahore Bridge located on main Ferozepur Road. The matter has finally moved towards resolution after the fire erupted at the Bridge. The controversy between LDA and CBD Punjab has been sorted out.
CBD Punjab sources told APP that it has released funds for the repair of the Lahore bridge and LDA has started the repair and restoration work.
According to the details, after a fire that broke out in the Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road, a consensus was finally reached on the repair and restoration of the damage. The ongoing differences between the Lahore Development Authority and CBD Punjab have been resolved.
CBD Punjab has released funds of Rs35 million for the repair of the Lahore Bridge. LDA had earlier written a letter to provide funds of Rs10 million.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women arrested with drugs1 minute ago
-
CBD releases Rs35 million funds for repairing Lahore Bridge2 minutes ago
-
Saad Rafique calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
Mystery of two-year-old’s death solved in Sialkot: Child’s aunt arrested22 minutes ago
-
Fifth monument unveiled in Multan under CM's beautification vision22 minutes ago
-
Construction begins on Rs25b Vehari road project in Multan division31 minutes ago
-
Public service top priority: Armaghan Subhani31 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 160,00kg contaminated mango pulp, 700kg adulterated ghee31 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation departs for Dubai to explore export opportunities31 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews development projects in Sialkot32 minutes ago
-
Climate change threatens food security: FPCCI convener32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert in Sialkot32 minutes ago