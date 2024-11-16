CBD Suspends All Construction Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) In response to escalating environmental crisis posed by smog, the Central business District (CBD) has taken decisive action to temporarily suspend all construction activities on its projects in the city.
The measure aligns with directives issued by the Lahore High Court and the Punjab government, reflecting a unified commitment to address deteriorating air quality and safeguard public health.
CBD Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin highlighted the authority's proactive role in tackling environmental challenges, stating, "As a forward-thinking and environmentally conscious authority, the CBD Punjab fully endorses the Punjab government's robust measures to combat smog. The temporary suspension of construction activities is a necessary step to curb pollution levels, and we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for Lahore's residents."
The CBD Punjab's initiative to halt construction underscores its dedication to environmental sustainability and community welfare. The authority aims to set a precedent for responsible development practices that prioritize ecological balance over short-term gains.
Despite the temporary halt, CBD Punjab's ongoing projects are nearing completion, showcasing the authority's commitment to urban development.
The asphalt work on the Walton Road upgradation has been successfully completed, while the Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover is expected to become operational for traffic soon. These projects exemplify CBD Punjab's dual focus on infrastructure advancement and environmental responsibility.
In addition to suspending construction, CBD Punjab has started a plantation drive to increase green cover in the city. The authority is also urging businesses, organizations, and residents to play an active role in reducing pollution. The authority advocates for adopting environmentally responsible practices such as limiting the use of vehicles, opting for eco-friendly construction methods, and minimizing the burning of waste materials. Through collective efforts, Lahore can progress toward better air quality and a healthier future.
CBD Punjab remains committed to its mission of sustainable urban development while addressing the pressing environmental challenges posed by smog. The authority’s balanced approach ensures that progress is achieved without compromising the well-being of the community or the ecological integrity of the city.
