CBDL to promote culture of skyscrapers in Pakistan: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain said on Wednesday that Central Business District Lahore (CBDL) would promote a new culture of skyscrapers in Pakistan to further gear-up the pace of economic growth with additional dividends of controlling environmental pollution and saving precious agricultural lands from horizontal expansion of existing cities.

He was addressing an awareness session for the auction of seven precious plots in Central Business District Lahore (CBDL) in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He underlined the importance of industrial sector in creating new job opportunities and generating much needed revenue for the national kitty.

"It is also important to establish an import substitution industry in the country to save precious foreign exchange", he said. The Commissioner said that currently Lahore was sprawling over approximately 75 kilometer of land and if immediate remedial and proactive measures were not taken, it would spread up to 100 kilometers by eating up precious agricultural lands around the provincial metropolis. He said that it was the first project in which 14 water treatment plants would be installed to recycle the used water and channelize it in a new river in addition to consuming it for irrigation purposes.

About the possible impacts of this mega project on environment, he said that he was proud to accord its sanction being secretary environment for this most innovative environment friendly project in the heart of thickly populated urban areas of Lahore. He said that it would also usher a new culture of high-rise buildings to give a unique skyline to each and every city of Pakistan.

The Commissioner appreciated the most impressive advocacy of local issues by FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh.

He said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with the demands of the business community, he immediately started work on the proposed projects. He said that the issue of the master plan for Faisalabad was on top of the list.

"It was pending unfinished for the last many years", he said and added that work was restarted on it.

He said that 95% work on the master plan was completed but on the directive of advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Salman Shah, it was revisited to maintain its industrial growth trajectory. He said that 7,500 acres of land was already allocated for the state-of-the-art industrial estates under the Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) while another 700 acres of land has also been earmarked for the future and planned industrial estates to maintain its reorganization as industrial hub of Pakistan.

He said that planning was also in full swing for the construction of a new civilian airport while a technical university, international level hotel and hospital would also be added under public private partnership mode.

On the demand of Atif Munir Sheikh, the commissioner assured that the business community would be given due representation in the District Coordination Committee enabling it to give its productive input for the ongoing and future infrastructure projects of this city.

About a completely new ring road, he said that approximately Rs 8 billion were required for the repair and maintenance of existing ring road while Rs 18 billion was the estimate for the construction of a new and planned ring road. He said that he thinks that a new ring road is the need of the hour, however as regards funding; the Government could release it in phases if it has financial constraints.

The Divisional Commissioner said that he was a salaried person but he announces his one-month salary for the construction of public private projects in Faisalabad. He assured that all government departments would fully cooperate with the FCCI for the comprehensive, integrated and well-planned development of Faisalabad.

Yasir Usman Khattak of CBDL briefed about this project and said that it is expected to yield economic activities up to Rs. 250 billion. He also screened a short documentary about this project.

Earlier, welcoming the guests FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh assured that the business community of Faisalabad would fully participate in the auction of the proposed plots. About the infrastructural development of Faisalabad, he said that Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT) has been created under the visionary leadership of Mian Muhammad Adrees to launch mega development projects on public private partnership mode. He also underlined the need for a new and scientifically planned and well designed ring road to cater to the future needs of this city instead of retaining the existing network of link roads which is being used as ring road. He appreciated the vision of the Commissioner and said that he had played a major role in the development of infrastructure in Sialkot and hoped that he would complete the spade work to initiate such projects in Faisalabad during his stay in the city.

Later, Atif Munir Sheikh along with Mrs. Nighat Shahid presented FCCI shield to DivisionalCommissioner Zahid Hussain.