CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international bioethics conference to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The program features diverse talks that will be of interest to professionals and the public alike. The event, titled “The Warp and Woof of Human Morality,” will be held on January 10–11, 2025, at the Agha Hasan Abedi Auditorium, Deewan Farooq Medical Complex, SIUT.

The conference will host prominent international speakers, including Dr.

Caesar Atuire (joining online) from Ghana currently serving as the President of International Association of Bioethics (IAB) and Dr. Paul Lombardo, a legal historian from the USA.

National speakers include Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Dr. Syed Nomanul Haq and Dr. Nauman Faizi.

The program features a play performed by Karachi schoolchildren and an engaging urdu literature session. Renowned literary figures Iftikhar Arif, Zehra Nigah, Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Harris Khalique will take part in this session.