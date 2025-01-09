CBEC-SIUT Celebrates 20 Years With International Bioethics Conference
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international bioethics conference to celebrate its 20th anniversary
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international bioethics conference to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The program features diverse talks that will be of interest to professionals and the public alike. The event, titled “The Warp and Woof of Human Morality,” will be held on January 10–11, 2025, at the Agha Hasan Abedi Auditorium, Deewan Farooq Medical Complex, SIUT.
The conference will host prominent international speakers, including Dr.
Caesar Atuire (joining online) from Ghana currently serving as the President of International Association of Bioethics (IAB) and Dr. Paul Lombardo, a legal historian from the USA.
National speakers include Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Dr. Syed Nomanul Haq and Dr. Nauman Faizi.
The program features a play performed by Karachi schoolchildren and an engaging urdu literature session. Renowned literary figures Iftikhar Arif, Zehra Nigah, Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Harris Khalique will take part in this session.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides
345 people held for power theft this year
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..
Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal
C&W launches inspection of road projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute of Health Sciences4 minutes ago
-
345 people held for power theft this year4 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses4 minutes ago
-
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference4 minutes ago
-
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation competition11 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal11 minutes ago
-
C&W launches inspection of road projects11 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues11 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attention of netizens11 minutes ago
-
Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act11 minutes ago
-
Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition22 minutes ago