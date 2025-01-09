Open Menu

CBEC-SIUT Celebrates 20 Years With International Bioethics Conference

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:46 PM

CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference

The Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international bioethics conference to celebrate its 20th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC) of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is holding an international bioethics conference to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The program features diverse talks that will be of interest to professionals and the public alike. The event, titled “The Warp and Woof of Human Morality,” will be held on January 10–11, 2025, at the Agha Hasan Abedi Auditorium, Deewan Farooq Medical Complex, SIUT.

The conference will host prominent international speakers, including Dr.

Caesar Atuire (joining online) from Ghana currently serving as the President of International Association of Bioethics (IAB) and Dr. Paul Lombardo, a legal historian from the USA.

National speakers include Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Dr. Syed Nomanul Haq and Dr. Nauman Faizi.

The program features a play performed by Karachi schoolchildren and an engaging urdu literature session. Renowned literary figures Iftikhar Arif, Zehra Nigah, Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Harris Khalique will take part in this session.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh USA Ghana January Event From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Ju ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..

4 minutes ago
 Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

4 minutes ago
 345 people held for power theft this year

345 people held for power theft this year

4 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

4 minutes ago
 CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international B ..

CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference

4 minutes ago
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

11 minutes ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

11 minutes ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

11 minutes ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

20 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

11 minutes ago
 C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan