CBhUJ calls for enhanced salaries of journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held here Thursday with its President, A. Majeed Gill in the chair at Bahawalpur Press Club.

The meeting reviewed issues of financial difficulties faced by the journalist community due to price hike while their salaries were not paid since long time.

President, BhUJ, A. Majeed Gill lamented that the prices of essential items including groceries had gone up but the journalists and other media workers performing their duties in electronic as well as print media did not get the increase in their salaries and stipends since long time.

The BhUJ demanded of the government to make payments on head of advertisements to media outlets conditional with increase in salaries of its journalists.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member of Federal Executive Committee of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Muhammad Amin Abbasi, General Secretary BhUJ, Muhammad Rashid Hashmi and other members.