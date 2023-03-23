UrduPoint.com

CBhUJ Calls For Enhanced Salaries Of Journalists

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CBhUJ calls for enhanced salaries of journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held here Thursday with its President, A. Majeed Gill in the chair at Bahawalpur Press Club.

The meeting reviewed issues of financial difficulties faced by the journalist community due to price hike while their salaries were not paid since long time.

President, BhUJ, A. Majeed Gill lamented that the prices of essential items including groceries had gone up but the journalists and other media workers performing their duties in electronic as well as print media did not get the increase in their salaries and stipends since long time.

The BhUJ demanded of the government to make payments on head of advertisements to media outlets conditional with increase in salaries of its journalists.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member of Federal Executive Committee of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Muhammad Amin Abbasi, General Secretary BhUJ, Muhammad Rashid Hashmi and other members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Rashid Bahawalpur Price Media Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

26 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

32 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

56 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

56 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

56 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.