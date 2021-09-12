UrduPoint.com

CBO Elections Conducted Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

CBO elections conducted amid tight security

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling for Cantonment board Okara (CBO) elections was conducted smoothly in the district amid tight security arrangements on Sunday.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any interruption.

A total of 21,890 voters, 11,904 males and 9,986 females, were supposed to exercise their right to vote in five wards. Twenty polling stations had been set up; six were for men, seven for women, and as many were for both men and women voters.

A total of 57 polling booth had been set up, out of which 31 were for men, and 26 for women voters for the CBO elections.

As many as 307 personnel had been deployed for voters and election process security.

