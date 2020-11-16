CBP seals commercial plaza over non-payment of tax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The authorities of Cantonment board Peshawar (CBP) Monday sealed Auqaf Plaza located in Dabgari area due to non-payment of property tax said the official of CBP.

Protesting over the closer of commercial plaza having more than 400 shops, traders said that taxes have been paid to the concern department and the closer of the plaza without any intimation is victimization which has deprived over 2000 employees working in the commercial center from their earning.

The authorities of CBP said that negotiations were being held with trader union to resolve issue amicably.