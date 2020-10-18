CBR Chief Farhat Ali Mir meets FBR Chairman Javed Ghani .

UrduPoint.com
Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 18 (APP):Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJ&K Central board of Revenue (CBR) Farhat Ali Mir met Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani at FBR Secretariat in the federal capital and discussed the matters related to AJ&K CBR.

According to the press release issued on Sunday, Chairman AJ&K CBR Mir briefed Chairman FBR Ghani that AJ&K government has established AJ&K CBR as a ful fledged taxation authority for the region with the policy and regulatory functions like FBR at Federal level and Revenue Authority at the provincial levels.

Chairman CBR Mir further informed that AJ&K government has adapted a law of FBR Act 2007 and legislated AJ&K CBR Act 2020, therefore AJ&K CBR is filled and charged with similar authority and functions to bring in fiscal policies and regulate taxation functions within AJ&K. It will have to ensure setting up taxation target and to implement fiscal policies regarding all types taxes of federal and provincial nature.

This measure will ensure generation and upscale of tax revenue regime in AJ&K. Chairman AJ&K CBR Mir raised several issues needed dispensation from FBR including signing of Service Level Agreement (SLA) and establishment of Dry-port at Mirpur.

Chairman FBR Ghani was informed that AJ&K government has already earmarked 100 kanals of land at Industrial Area Mirpur for Dry Port and now FBR should take urgent action for establishment of the project which was being pursued by AJ&K government since 1993.

Mir solicited technical support from FBR and back stoping for augmenting of taxation system in AJ&K by getting full integration with FBR.

Chairman AJ&K CBR greeted Chairman FBR for achieving remarkable progress in collection of federal taxes during last quarter and also informed him that AJ&K CBR also surpassed tax revenue target during last year despite Covid -19 and earthquake in Mirpur.

On the occasion Chairman FBR appreciated measures taken by AJ&K government and achievements of AJ&K CBR.

He assured that FBR will extend all kinds of assistance and strengthen working of AJ&K CBR including early signing of SLA and establishment of Dry Port in Mirpur.

He also assured that tax payers of AJ&K will be given level playing as being tax payers of the country. ENDS / APP / AHR

