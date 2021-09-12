CBS polling ongoing smoothly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The polling of Cantonment board Sialkot (CBS) elections was ongoing smoothy amid strict security arrangements on Sunday.

The polling started at 8:00 am which would continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

As many as 28,530 registered voters including 14,746 male and 13,786 female voters were exercise their right to vote in 22 polling stations set up in five wards of Cantonment Board Sialkot.

A total of 25 candidates including five from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf, five from (PML-N), two from (PPP) and 13 Independent candidates were contesting elections.

A close competition was between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PakistanMuslim League Nawaz (PML-N).