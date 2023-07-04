CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that the Complete Blood Count (CBC) test facility had been provided in Rural Health Centers(RHC) for dengue diagnosis.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial dengue committee, he said that the healthcare commission should play a role in improving dengue reporting from private hospitals.

The health minister directed the adoption of arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

In addition, Dr Jamal directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly and update data on dashboards regularly.

He said anti-dengue activities should be continued throughout the year so that people can be protected from it through preventative measures.

Meanwhile, the provincial dengue committee had expressed concern over increasing dengue cases in Multan and issued instructions to ascertain the reasons.

The committee directed all the concerned departments to remain alert to cope with the increasing number of dengue due to expected heavy rainfalls in the coming days.

In the meeting, action was also taken against the field staff who showed negligence in anti-dengue activities in Multan.

The caretaker provincial education minister Mansoor Qadir said the reasons for the increase in dengue cases in Multan should be determined to control dengue.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab ordered the Deputy Commissioners of the province to monitor the anti-dengue campaign personally.

He directed the relevant departments to work dynamically under the new SOPs to eradicate dengue.

On the occasion, Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan briefed the meeting that as many as 248 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year, 73 in Lahore, 59 in Multan and 16 in Faisalabad.

He said that the Local government and agriculture department was performing the duties of third-party validation of anti-dengue activities.