CBT course begins in KMC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The six months postgraduate certified training in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) here on Tuesday started in Psychiatry Department Khyber Medical College (KMC) .

The training is affiliated with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and the faculty comprises Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad, Prof Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana, Dr Imran Khan and Robina Sarwar.

Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar Prof Mehmud Aurangzeb inaugurated the session and appreciated the efforts of the Psychiatry Department for successfully running the training program since 2017. Prof Mehmud Aurangzeb offered his continued support for such academic activities in the organization.

Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad who is the head of the Psychiatry Department KTH and Director of the CBT program welcomed the participant and informed that the postgraduate CBT program was unique in the country that had attracted mental health professional from all over the country including Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, DG Khan, DI Khan, Mansehra, Peshawar and other parts of the country.

Dr Imran Khan Assistant Prof Psychiatry Department KTH explained that CBT was a specialist form of Psychotherapy that helped patients recover from mental health problems without requiring medication.

CBT is evidence based scientific therapy that improves patients' biased thinking about themselves and others that in turn improves their emotion and behavior.

Chairperson Psychology Department University of Peshawar Prof Dr Irum Irshad and Chairperson Psychology Department Islamia College University Peshawar Prof Dr Hina Iqbal was also present on this occasion and appreciated the efforts of the Psychiatry department and offered their unconditional support.

In every course, 20 students are enrolled and postgraduate certified training in cognitive behavior therapy KMC has already trained 40 psychologists/psychiatrists from all over the country who are helping the patients with cognitive behavior therapy.