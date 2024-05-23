CBW Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food, Sealing Three Outlets
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Cantonment board Wah (CBW) on Thursday sealed three unhygienic food outlets and imposed hefty fines on others during surprise inspections across the garrison city.
According to Official Sources, the CBW's Food Inspection Cell, in its relentless pursuit of public health and safety conducted thorough checks on various eateries, uncovering severe violations of hygiene and regulatory standards.
One tea hotel and food outlet faced immediate closure due to its appalling unhygienic conditions.
A chicken shop was also sealed for operating without the necessary licenses, vaccination records and medical certificates.
Furthermore, a restaurant and another chicken shop received stern notices for failing to maintain the required hygiene standards.
"These inspections are part of our ongoing commitment to uphold stringent hygiene and regulatory standards," asserted Jawad Aslam Butt, the Cantonment Executive Officer.
He emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with health regulations to safeguard the well-being of all residents.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for reducing prices of bakery items6 minutes ago
-
Tyre shop owner booked16 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled cloth from Saddar26 minutes ago
-
12 shops sealed over encroachment:26 minutes ago
-
Plantation of canopy trees vital to control temperature, air pollution46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 24 kg drugs in five operations46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 272,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit1 hour ago
-
PM extends warm wishes to Buddhists on Vesak Day2 hours ago
-
Four injured in Multan bus-motorcycle accident2 hours ago
-
First flight carrying 205 students from Kyrgyzstan arrives Karachi2 hours ago
-
CM receives first flight of stranded students from Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago