CBWB Rescues 40 Begging Kids In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM

CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October

The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted various raids during October and took 40 children into protective custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted various raids during October and took 40 children into protective custody.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that children were successfully reunited with their families after a thorough search for their relatives.

It said that the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, abandoned , and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection.

He Stressed That ,As part of its ongoing efforts, the Bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

