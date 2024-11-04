CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took four kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, on Monday.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Junaid, Usman, Shahzad, Adnan.

He informed that the children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Lari Ada, Ganta Ghar. The children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau has started search for parents of the kids in order to reunite them with their families.