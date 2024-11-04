Open Menu

CBWB Takes Four Beggar Kids Into Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:52 PM

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took four kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took four kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, on Monday.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Junaid, Usman, Shahzad, Adnan.

He informed that the children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Lari Ada, Ganta Ghar. The children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau has started search for parents of the kids in order to reunite them with their families.

Related Topics

Vehari From

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

6 seconds ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

29 seconds ago
 Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

30 seconds ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

32 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

33 seconds ago
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

35 seconds ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

21 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

22 seconds ago
 Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

24 seconds ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

25 seconds ago
 Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day c ..

Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan