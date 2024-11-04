CBWB Takes Four Beggar Kids Into Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:52 PM
The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took four kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took four kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, on Monday.
This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Junaid, Usman, Shahzad, Adnan.
He informed that the children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Lari Ada, Ganta Ghar. The children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau has started search for parents of the kids in order to reunite them with their families.
Recent Stories
Commissioner meets traders
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
Lahore second most polluted city in the world
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments
Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner meets traders6 seconds ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years12 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world29 seconds ago
-
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins30 seconds ago
-
Furniture shop gutted32 seconds ago
-
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested33 seconds ago
-
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program35 seconds ago
-
Three industrial units fined21 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari22 seconds ago
-
Lahore second most polluted city in the world24 seconds ago
-
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments25 seconds ago