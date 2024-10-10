CBWB takes three beggar kids into custody

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took three kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, here on Thursday.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.

He added that the children -- Irfan, Umer, and Azhar were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk,Northern Bypass and were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care.

He mentioned that the Bureau started search for their parents in order to reunite them with their families.

APP/mjd

10:52hrs