Open Menu

CBWB Takes Three Beggar Kids Into Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM

CBWB takes three beggar kids into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took three kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, here on Thursday.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.

He added that the children -- Irfan, Umer, and Azhar were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk,Northern Bypass and were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care.

He mentioned that the Bureau started search for their parents in order to reunite them with their families.

APP/mjd

10:52hrs

Related Topics

Vehari From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

15 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

17 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

18 hours ago
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

19 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

19 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

20 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

20 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan