CBWB Takes Three Child Beggars Into Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took three children into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city here on Monday.
This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.
He added that the kids were identified as Sanwal, Faisal and Umer Farooq. He said that the children were taken into custody from the General Bus Stand
and shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau started a search for their parents.
