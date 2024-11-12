CBWB Takes Two Child Beggars Into Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took two children into custody, who were found begging in various locations of the city here on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar.
He added that the kids were identified as Yousaf and Mujhahid. He said that the children were taken into custody from Northern Bypass and Vehari Chowak.
They were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.
