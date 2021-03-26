CCB plantation campaign ends after planting only a dozen saplings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) plantation drive under Prime Minister Imran Khan's flagship Ten billion Tree Tsunami project ended on Friday after simply planting a few dozen saplings along Humayun and Adiala roads.

The residents of Tufail and Adiala roads while talking to APP decried on the CCB officials who, besides repeated requests by environment conscience residents, left a wide area open where plantation could be carried out to help mitigate the rising pollution due to ever increasing traffic among roads.

When contacted Mr Zubair and Satti superintends of the CCB garden branch assured that plantation would be carried out in the spring season campaign but flatly denied considering the points highlighted by the area residents.

Mrs Ali Zia among the other area residents had demanded of CO Chaklala Cantonment Board (RCB) to take notice of negligence of the concerned.

She said the rapidly increasing concrete jungle in the garrison city amid unbridled urbanization had almost wiped out its once cherished green cover. "After decades of negligence, it's the first government that has given some attention to the dwindling nature but the lethargic and criminal attitude in terms of the authorities' responsibility to protect environment is failing the attempt to enhance green cover," she added.

Mrs Shahida Rehmani, a pulmonologist and area resident said it was so naïve and unprofessional on the part of the CCB officials who were neglecting the potential plantation sites and planting trees on small medians, roadsides and green belts.

She said trees were the lungs of our planet and equally important for human and biodiversity existence whereas it hadbecome more imperative to plant maximum trees as air pollution alongwith everyday rising traffic was badly impactinghuman health.