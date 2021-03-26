UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCB Plantation Campaign Ends After Planting Only A Dozen Saplings

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

CCB plantation campaign ends after planting only a dozen saplings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) plantation drive under Prime Minister Imran Khan's flagship Ten billion Tree Tsunami project ended on Friday after simply planting a few dozen saplings along Humayun and Adiala roads.

The residents of Tufail and Adiala roads while talking to APP decried on the CCB officials who, besides repeated requests by environment conscience residents, left a wide area open where plantation could be carried out to help mitigate the rising pollution due to ever increasing traffic among roads.

When contacted Mr Zubair and Satti superintends of the CCB garden branch assured that plantation would be carried out in the spring season campaign but flatly denied considering the points highlighted by the area residents.

Mrs Ali Zia among the other area residents had demanded of CO Chaklala Cantonment Board (RCB) to take notice of negligence of the concerned.

She said the rapidly increasing concrete jungle in the garrison city amid unbridled urbanization had almost wiped out its once cherished green cover. "After decades of negligence, it's the first government that has given some attention to the dwindling nature but the lethargic and criminal attitude in terms of the authorities' responsibility to protect environment is failing the attempt to enhance green cover," she added.

Mrs Shahida Rehmani, a pulmonologist and area resident said it was so naïve and unprofessional on the part of the CCB officials who were neglecting the potential plantation sites and planting trees on small medians, roadsides and green belts.

She said trees were the lungs of our planet and equally important for human and biodiversity existence whereas it hadbecome more imperative to plant maximum trees as air pollution alongwith everyday rising traffic was badly impactinghuman health.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Traffic Criminals Government Billion

Recent Stories

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

NUSTâ€™s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

1 hour ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.