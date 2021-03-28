CCB plantation drive ends after planting only a few dozen saplings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) plantation drive under Prime Minister Imran Khan's flagship Ten billion Tree Tsunami project have ended after simply planting a few dozen saplings along Humayun and Adiala roads.

The residents of Tufail and Adiala roads while talking to APP have decried the indifferent attitude of the CCB officials who, besides repeated requests by environment conscience residents, have left a wide area where plantation could be carried out to help mitigate the rising pollution due to ever increasing traffic among roads.

When contacted Mr Zubair and Satti superintends of the CCB garden branch assured that plantation would be carried out in the spring season campaign but had denied considering the points highlighted by the area residents.

Mrs Ali Zia among the other area residents had demanded of the CCB CEO to take notice of negligence of the concerned.

She said the rapidly increasing concrete jungle in the garrison city amid unbridled urbanization had almost wiped out its once cherished green cover.

"After decades of negligence, it's the first government that has given some attention to the dwindling nature but the lethargic and criminal attitude in terms of the authorities' responsibility to protect environment is failing the attempt to enhance green cover," she added.

Shahida Rehmani, a pulmonologist and area resident said it was so naive and unprofessional on the part of the CCB officials who were neglecting the potential plantation sites and planting trees on small medians, roadsides and green belts.

She said trees were the lungs of our planet and equally important for human and biodiversity existence whereas it had become more imperative to plant maximum trees as air pollution along with everyday rising traffic was badly impacting human health.

Muqarram Ali, a school teacher and avid bird watcher said the bird life once found in abundance had drastically reduced to a non-existent level as neither the scavengers nor any migratory bird could be visible which were once spotted sporadically during the season.

He urged the quarters concerned to take notice of the situation and direct the relevant officials to plant trees as it was the much required initiative to protect the environment and vanishing wildlife.

It needs to be mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan is extensively pursuing the plantation under his Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project all over the country and the people have welcomed the government's endeavour in this regard and expressed their hope that CCB would carry out extensive plantation as wide scope exists to carry out plantation to give residents a conducive and safe environment.

