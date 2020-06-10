CCB, RCB announces 10% concession in outstanding property tax

Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards have announced 10 percent concession in 2019-20 property tax for those who are willing to pay those until June 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards have announced 10 percent concession in 2019-20 property tax for those who are willing to pay those until June 30.

According to CCB and RCB spokesmen, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices.

They said the authorities concerned had tasked the field staff of both the boards to expedite the recovery process and submit a daily report of the progress.