CCB to launch crackdown against tax defaulters from Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) has decided to launch grand operation against property tax defaulters from Tuesday.

According to official source, CCB had asked the defaulters to clear their arrears before Nov 4, otherwise strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Special counters had been established for collection of property tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay tax before the deadline.

On other hand, CCB has already announced to continue 10 % concession on submitting tax dues before June 30.