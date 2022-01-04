CCC launches "2022 China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season"

To join Hands with 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, China Cultural Center (CCC) in Pakistan (CCCP) has successfully launched "2022 China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season" on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :To join Hands with 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, China Cultural Center (CCC) in Pakistan (CCCP) has successfully launched "2022 China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season" on Tuesday.

The event aimed to comprehensively introduce ice and snow culture, ice and snow sports and ice and snow tourism in northern China to overseas people and show the warm passions of the Chinese people to welcome the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, said a press release.

According to CCC, on February 4, 2022, Beijing began to host the XXIV Winter Olympics. to celebrate this grand event, in the beginning of the new year, the 2022 "China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season" has been launched globally under the guidance of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with the Department of International Cooperation of the National Radio and Television Administration, and the Publicity Department of the General Administration of Sport of China.

The event is co-sponsored by The Network of International Culturalink Entities and the Culture and Tourism Departments(Bureaus) of Beijing, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region,he stated.