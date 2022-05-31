CCC to launch online cultural events

The China Cultural Center (CCC) is going to launch an eight-episode documentary series about Chinese generations post-80s and 90s. The documentary will show China's intangible cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The China Cultural Center (CCC) is going to launch an eight-episode documentary series about Chinese generations post-80s and 90s. The documentary will show China's intangible cultural heritage.

The film is about the culture, language and tradition of old generations of different Chinese cities including Hangzhou and Longquan in Zhejiang province, Suzhou, Ningde, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Shigatse, Lhasa and the Mount Everest in Xizang province.

According to a press release of CCC, China's cultural program will also introduce a number of online events in Pakistan including International Children's Day on June 1, and Chinese holiday--Dragon Boat Festival etc.