UrduPoint.com

CCC To Launch Online Cultural Events

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:22 PM

CCC to launch online cultural events

The China Cultural Center (CCC) is going to launch an eight-episode documentary series about Chinese generations post-80s and 90s. The documentary will show China's intangible cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The China Cultural Center (CCC) is going to launch an eight-episode documentary series about Chinese generations post-80s and 90s. The documentary will show China's intangible cultural heritage.

The film is about the culture, language and tradition of old generations of different Chinese cities including Hangzhou and Longquan in Zhejiang province, Suzhou, Ningde, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Shigatse, Lhasa and the Mount Everest in Xizang province.

According to a press release of CCC, China's cultural program will also introduce a number of online events in Pakistan including International Children's Day on June 1, and Chinese holiday--Dragon Boat Festival etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies China Suzhou Lhasa Fuzhou Zhengzhou Hangzhou June

Recent Stories

Tanveer highlights current, future major fundament ..

Tanveer highlights current, future major fundamental education challenges in Pak ..

2 minutes ago
 PAFC for waiving off taxes on imports of raw mater ..

PAFC for waiving off taxes on imports of raw material

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University students delegation visits PSCA

Punjab University students delegation visits PSCA

2 minutes ago
 PDWP approves three development schemes

PDWP approves three development schemes

2 minutes ago
 Subsidised flour available at 800 points in city: ..

Subsidised flour available at 800 points in city: DC

5 minutes ago
 Pb govt to crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

Pb govt to crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.