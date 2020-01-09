CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to ATC

The Cyber Crime Court (CCC) on Thursday announced its verdict in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case and ordered to shift such case to Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Cyber Crime Court (CCC) on Thursday announced its verdict in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case and ordered to shift such case to Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The verdict was announced by CCC judge Tariq Mehmood Khan on a a plea filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for shifting of such case to ATC.

It is worth mentioning that such petition was earlier rejected by the same court.

The verdict declared that the case will now be heard in ATC as well as the acquittal applications, filed by the accused will also be heard by it.

Two accused including Nasir Butts' nephew were in Adial jail on judicialremand in the case.