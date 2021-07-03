UrduPoint.com
CCCP Invites Teenagers To Participate In 'Bridge Of Friendship & Ambassadors Of Culture'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) in collaboration with China Soong Ching Ling Foundation has invited teenagers aged 13 to 16 from around the world including Pakistan to participate in the event of "Bridge of Friendship & Ambassadors of Culture Junior Cultural Ambassadors' of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation".

The theme of the event is "Build a Dream for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics", organized by China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People with support of China Cultural Centers.

The event was expected to enhance interactions and friendship between young people around the world via internet, said a statement issued by CCCP.

The deadline for submission of participation forms is July 31st. A total of 30 "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" will be selected worldwide and awarded certificates and prizes in the competition.

In addition to "Junior Cultural Ambassadors", 30 Nomination Awards will be given worldwide besides awarding certificates.

The Outstanding Organization Award will be conferred on organizations that actively will participate in the event and perform outstandingly.

Only group registration was accepted with each organization or educational institution to submit up to 20 entries, the statement said.

The submitted entries should be relevant to the theme of the event, featuring healthy, positive contents, and reflect the colorful and vigorous life of teenagers around the world, it said.

All submitted entries should be original and with no infringement of the copyright, patent rights, trademark rights, reputation rights, and/or other legal rights of any third party. In the case of any unqualified entry, the organizer has the right to unilaterally cancel qualifications of participation or awards at any point.

