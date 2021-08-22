CCCP launches online documentary series "Tibet Story"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) on Sunday launched online documentary series "Tibet Story".

The third series of Tibet documentaries composed of four episodes, namely Highland Dancers, Watchmen in the Barley Field, the Mask God and Symphony of Heaven and Earth, said a press release.

Through telling stories about intangible cultural heritage and how locals cultivate barley on fertile land along the Yarlung Zangbo River, the video exhibits the progress in Tibet's agricultural production and the efforts in the protection of traditional Tibetan cultural heritage as well as local people's lifestyles.

\778