CCCP Launches Series Of Online Cultural Activities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:27 AM

CCCP launches series of online cultural activities

China Culture Center in Pakistan (CCCP) has launched a series of online cultural activities such as visiting China Online exhibitions, our Silk Road and China battle against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :China Culture Center in Pakistan (CCCP) has launched a series of online cultural activities such as visiting China Online exhibitions, our Silk Road and China battle against COVID-19.

In a statement, the CCCP recommended Digital Library of China Culture Center (library.cccweb.org) to students and people interested in the Chinese culture.

The Digital Library provides various types of books and full text databases which Chinese and English operation interfaces. The Library has five categories and twelve sub-categories including books, periodicals, multi media, open courses and exhibitions with a total resources of a more than 18000 pieces.

The library was aimed to enable local citizens who interested in China and Chinese culture to know more about China. There are seventy six English open courses including literature, history, music and intangible cultural heritage.

More Stories From Pakistan

