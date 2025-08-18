Open Menu

CCD Apprehend Robber In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

CCD apprehend robber in injured condition

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Crime Control Department on Monday arrested a dacoit in injured condition condition during encounter.

The police spokesman said the accused were required to the police in 18 cases of robberies and illegal weapons.

The police during a raid in Jandwala area arrested the Dacoit identified as Rizwan Pahoor a resident of Kallur Kot while other his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The accused had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Kallur Kot.

The police had launched search operation to arrest the other accomplices .

APP/hhd/378

Recent Stories

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

1 hour ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

1 hour ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

3 hours ago
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

3 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan