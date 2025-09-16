CCD Kills Dacoit During Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) has killed a dacoit during encounter in the Chach area.
The CCD spokesman said the robber, namely Syed Agha, was head of a dacoit gang and had been wanted by the police in cases of robberies.
The police have launched search operation to arrest his other accomplices, he added.
The people eulogized the efforts of In-charge CCD, SSP, Beenish Fatima, and her team for maintaining
law and order in the area.
APP/ifr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCD kills dacoit during encounter23 seconds ago
-
Wani Calls India’s annexation of Kashmir a textbook case of unilateralism40 minutes ago
-
Drugs peddler arrested2 hours ago
-
DC presides over meeting regarding illegal mining2 hours ago
-
Evacuation operation underway in Multan,Jalalpur Pirwala2 hours ago
-
ITP issues traffic diversion plan for Red Zone Entrances2 hours ago
-
FGEHA's IFC now operational in Sector G-13/14 office3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's consignment for Gaza arrives in Egypt12 hours ago
-
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area13 hours ago
-
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jo ..13 hours ago
-
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem13 hours ago
-
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Health Minister Bakht M ..13 hours ago