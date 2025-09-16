CCD kills dacoit during encounter

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) has killed a dacoit during encounter in the Chach area.

The CCD spokesman said the robber, namely Syed Agha, was head of a dacoit gang and had been wanted by the police in cases of robberies.

The police have launched search operation to arrest his other accomplices, he added.

The people eulogized the efforts of In-charge CCD, SSP, Beenish Fatima, and her team for maintaining

law and order in the area.

APP/ifr/378