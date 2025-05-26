CCD Lodhran recovers woman 9 years after kidnapping, four arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Crime Control Deparment (CCD) Lodhran have reported recovering a woman in an operation on Monday, some nine years after her alleged kidnapping, and arrested four accused from Mandi Yazman, listed among the top 100 proclaimed offenders in police record.

“The accused were in the hiding for the last nine years and recovery of the kidnapped woman and their arrest was a challenge,” CCD spokesman said in a statement adding that police IT experts and Dunyapur circle team pursued a coordinated strategy industriously and arrested the four accused from Mandi Yazman.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed was allegedly kidnapped in 2016 and a case was registered with Dunyapur Sadar police station.

The accused including Muhammad Arif, Nihal Bakhsh, Shah Muhammad and Fida Hussain were arrested, police said, adding that they were included in the list of top 100 proclaimed offenders.

DO CCD Lodhran said, CCD was fully aware of its responsibilities of protecting people against criminals and will continue its operations and strive hard to come up to the expectations of the people, according to the spokesman.