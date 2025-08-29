CCD Nabs 12 Robbers In Wounded Condition Across South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Counter Crime Department (CCD) arrested 12 alleged robbers in injured condition during a series of armed encounters across Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Muzaffargarh, officials said on Friday. The operations targeted gangs involved in robbery, motorcycle theft, land grabbing, and other serious crimes.
In Multan, a CCD team intercepted three armed suspects near Fatima Town. The suspects opened fire, injuring Constable Muhammad Noman, who was saved by his bulletproof jacket. The suspects—Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Mumtaz, and Khizar Hayat— riding a motorcycle crashed during the encounter and were arrested with injuries. They confessed to over 25 motorcycle thefts. Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle.
In a separate Multan operation near Pul Jeere Wali, a shootout led to the arrest of Muhammad Zahid of Khanewal, involved in 32 criminal cases. His accomplice escaped.
At Kinhoo Mor, Jalalpur Pirwala, police engaged a gang of 9–10 suspects.
After a firefight, five robbers were arrested in injured condition, while four fled. Recovered weapons included an 8mm rifle, two 12-bore repeaters, and a 30-bore pistol. The gang was reportedly involved in land grabbing, robbery, cattle theft, and burglary.
In Vehari, one suspect was injured and arrested after a gun battle near Chak 403/EB. In Khanewal, police arrested Muhammad Owais of Mian Channu, wanted in over 10 cases. His accomplices escaped.
In Muzaffargarh, police captured notorious criminal Muhammad Amir Baloch at a picket near Pul 64, Kot Addu. He was injured by friendly fire from his accomplices, who fled. Baloch was wanted in 47 cases including robbery, abduction, theft, and attempted murder across several districts.
CCD officials confirmed that targeted operations will continue throughout south Punjab to dismantle criminal networks involved in theft, robbery, and illegal land occupation.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC reviews floods situation in River Ravi53 seconds ago
-
APLIV moves step ahead from mobilizing support for flood affectees to planting trees54 seconds ago
-
All-out efforts being made to fully restore electricity in flood-affected areas: Power Division57 seconds ago
-
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)'s delegation visits Pakistan59 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 381,300 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
16 people killed in flood1 minute ago
-
CEO reviews health services at flood relief camps1 minute ago
-
CCD nabs 12 robbers in wounded condition across south Punjab1 minute ago
-
Three of a family killed,three injured in a road accident11 minutes ago
-
Missing PSV driver’s acid-burned remains found in Gulberg Greens; two held11 minutes ago
-
Pb govt ensures full support for flood affected people:DC21 minutes ago
-
Businessman donates Rs10 million for flood relief21 minutes ago