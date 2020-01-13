CCE-18 qualifying candidates take out rally for issuance of early offer letters

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A large number of qualifying candidates of Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (CCE-18) here on Monday took out a rally in favour of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and demanded for early issuance of offer letters to the successful candidates.

The qualifying candidates also marched from the head office of the SPSC located at the Thandi Sarak to Hyderabad Press Club and condemned the negative propaganda campaign initiated to defame the provincial commission and government for their vested interests.

They said the SPSC was a credible and constitutional institution and a ray of hope for the meritorious youths of Sindh to get civil services' jobs on merit but some elements was trying to malign it by negative use of social media.

Condemning the attitude of unsuccessful candidates of CCE-18, the qualifying candidates said the SPSC always conducted merit based civil services' examinations in the past as a result of which candidates belonged to poor families had qualified for different groups of provincial civil services.

They said in previous CCE exams' candidates such as Rajesh Dalpat, Mansoor Abassi, Dr Ali Mallah, Rajab Sathio, Dr Asif, Shah Rukh Meghwar, Sikandar Maheri, Adeel Soomro, Sarmad, Bhagwandas, Suny Kumar, Soorath Abro, Farzana Ali, Safia, Haider Ali, Khadim Ali and others had qualified the exams and appointed on different posts of PMS, ETO, ARCS, DFC and other departments.

They said in CCE-8, candidates like Dr Akhtar, Asad Khokhar, Dr Asif Koroi, Dr Shah Nawaz Mirani, Dr Mazhar Ali, Dr Mehran Shaikh, Dr Zahid, Abdul Qadir Mashori, Rizwan Shaikh, Shafique Arissar, Raza Shar, Naveed Khokhar, Majid Shaikh, Reehan Ali, Ayaz Mashori, Anees, Asad Khatari had qualified in the examination and they all were already working in different high posts.

They said the objective of today's rally was to stress upon the higher authorities for issuance of offer letters to all qualifying candidates without any delay and counter the negative campaign against SPSC which was aimed at creating hurdles in the way of CCE-18 qualifiers.

They also demanded of the Sindh chief minister and the Federal Investigation Agency director general to issue offer letters to all qualifying candidates and initiate action against those who were indulged into a negative campaign to make the SPSC controversial for their vested interests.