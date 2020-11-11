UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCI Agrees On Launch Of Rs 350 Bln Project To Tackle Malnutrition, Stunting Growth

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

CCI agrees on launch of Rs 350 bln project to tackle malnutrition, stunting growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Council of Common Interests, while taking serious note of the critical issue of malnutrition and stunted growth among the children, Wednesday unanimously agreed upon launching of a development project "Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan" at a total cost of approximately Rs 350 billion and duration of five years (FY 2020-25).

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 43rd meeting of CCI, which was attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.  It was agreed that 50 % cost i.e. approx Rs 175 billion would be provided by the Federal Government and equal distribution to be made by the provincial governments for five years, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

The project would target 30% of the country's total population, including 15 million women of reproductive age group and 3.9 million children under the age of 2 years through nutrition interventions.

It was agreed that the Federal Government would provide for nutrition supplementary commodities, capacity building of new & existing healthcare workers, and research & monitoring while the provinces would contribute towards implementation through involvement of existing Lady Health Workers (LHWs, Community Health Workers, target population identification, programme management, institutional arrangement, evaluation and data sharing.

The CCI considered the request of KP Government for one-time permission to swap / substitute arrangement of one exploration block with another prospective block within the province.

It accorded the one-time approval for the swap with the condition that commitments accruing out of previous award of block should be completed and the Petroleum Division should incorporate a time limit for such swap so that future requests were catered for.

The CCI also reviewed implementation status of previous decisions.

Keeping in view the importance of developing a consensus on the energy issues, it was decided that the next meeting of CCI be called in the first month of next year to finalize issues related to the costs of electricity, gas & fuel; and to resolve water related matters.

The prime minister emphasized that the energy issues carried a national impact and it was necessary that a consensus was developed among the provinces where a win-win result was achieved for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. \932

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab Water Women Gas Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

18 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistanâ€™s Bigg ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

33 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.