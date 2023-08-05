CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the CCI session, where the approval of the digital census results took center stage.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has granted approval to the results of the digital Population and Housing Census 2023, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the CCI session, where the approval of the digital census results took center stage.

Few days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that the upcoming general elections would be based on the 2023 census, underlining the significance of the recently approved digital census results.

During the session, the Ministry of Planning and Development presented the digital census results for review and approval by the constitutional forum. Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Finance, Ishaq Dar, Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and ministers of law, information technology, and communication attended the crucial CCI session.

Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were represented by the respective chief secretaries of the federating units. The CCI took the Chief Minister of Balochistan into confidence during the proceedings.

The CCI participants also reviewed a comprehensive report compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which successfully conducted the latest Population Census and compiled the results. The compiled data was subsequently forwarded to the CCI to seek guidance and approval from the constitutional forum.