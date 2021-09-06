UrduPoint.com

CCI Approves Must Awaited IGCEP Model: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved least cost basis (open competitive bidding) Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model.

In a series of tweets, he said the model was pending since 2005.

"IGCEP model that only allows power generation to be added when its; 1) Needed (demand-supply projections) 2) Issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future as a result," he said.

He said if such a model had been put in place in the past, the circular debt and many other problems could be avoided.

He said issues like excess capacity and expensive and non-transparent power contracts would be avoided in the future as a result.

