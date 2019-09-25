UrduPoint.com
CCI Body's Meeting On Net Hydel Profit On Sep 26: Himayat Ullah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

CCI body's meeting on net hydel profit on Sep 26: Himayat ullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and power Himayat ullah Khan Wednesday said Net Hydel Power profit is legal, fair and fundamental right of the province.

He said a meeting of the committee of Council of Common Interest (CCI) regarding the issues and rates of Net Hydel Power profit would be held in Islamabad on September 26.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan will attend the meeting of the committee constituted by Council of Common Interest (CCI) to resolve the issue.

He said the Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has notified the meeting to be held at Secretariat.

The Committee members would include Federal Minister for Planning, Secretaries of power and water resources, Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisor on Energy and power.

