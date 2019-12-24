UrduPoint.com
CCI Decides To Install Telemetry System For Equitable Water Distribution: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously decided to install telemetry system at reservoirs for ensuring equitable distribution of water among the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously decided to install telemetry system at reservoirs for ensuring equitable distribution of water among the provinces.

The 41st CCI meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by all four chief ministers, also decided to constitute a committee comprising water experts to formulate its recommendations in that regard and submit the same within a month, she said while briefing the media here about the Council's decisions.

Dr Firdous said the CCI which discussed 23-point agenda, took most of the decisions on pressing issues with consensus. The provincial representatives used their democratic right and gave input on all the issues, she said.

All the participants of CCI meeting, she said, vowed to serve the people and provide them basic amenities. The year 2020 would prove to be the year of economic growth and complete eradication of polio from the country, she expressed.

The Council approved the petroleum exploration policy and reviewed Sindh's concerns about the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It also postponed Chashma Right Bank Canal power project.

Dr Firdous said the CCI decided to constitute a high power committee to prepare recommendations regarding net hydel profit while another expert committee would be formed to submit technical advice on vital issues. The fixation of royalty for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) would be made on the basis of its sale / purchase price in consultation with the provinces.

The meeting also decided to take the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) into confidence for determining the tariff before starting any energy project.

The CCI decided to appoint skilled persons as the chief executive of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The meeting viewed that a uniform syllabus and uniform system of education, evolved in consultation with the provinces, should be implemented across the country.

The Council approved certain amendments in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) ordinance.

The provinces were advised to formulate a policy regarding Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). All the provinces, except Sindh, agreed that the WWF should be maintained by the Federation. A committee was constituted to evolve consensus in that regard.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan would open an investment corridor regarding alternate energy and the prime minister had asked the provinces to submit their recommendations in that regard.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said the Federal Government had nothing to do with the arrest of former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal. "As you sow, so shall you reap," she added. To another question, she said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accidentally become chairman of Pakistan People Party through a Parchi (chit) . If the PPP did not break its nexus with the corruption then it would wiped out even from Sindh also, she added.

