CCI forum to resolve issue between federal, provincial governments: Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday said Council of Common Interest (CCI) was the appropriate forum to resolve any issue created between the provincial and Federal government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding investigation about the Karachi incident was the responsibility of the provincial government.

He said the government was well aware about inflation and people's problems and that's why it was making all out efforts to reduce prices of commodities in the country and provide relief to them.

He said unfortunately all political parties were still failed to introduce required reforms in bureaucratic system which were needed to improve the capabilities of the system.

Nadeem Chan said decades based problems could not be resolved in two or three years it needs time to bring change in the system.

Replying to a question about Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he said the GB general election should be held in transparent manner and all political parties should accept the results with open hearts.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did nothing to strengthen or empower the Parliament during their tenures, he added.