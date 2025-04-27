Open Menu

CCI Meeting Paves Way For Resolving Water Disputes, Says KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM

CCI meeting paves way for resolving water disputes, says KP Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the significance of the recent Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, saying it as a vital step toward resolving the longstanding water dispute among provinces.

The Governor held an interactive session with senior journalists at the Governor House Lahore, where he addressed a range of critical issues facing the province and the country.

Former Member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Sania Kamran, was also present during the discussion.

Governor Kundi said that the CCI meeting had created a path toward the solution of the water dispute. Furthermore, he emphasised that with the already sensitive situations in two provinces, we must ensure that no additional grievances arise in Sindh.

Discussing the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Kundi expressed serious concern over deteriorating infrastructure and security conditions.

He highlighted the case of a 25-kilometer road in Kurram district that remains closed due to presence of troubling elements in the province.

He said that the provincial government’s inability to manage even such a small stretch of road is proof of its lacklustre administration.

He raised serious concerns about the prevalent lawlessness and unrest and called for a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities.

He further pointed out that even South KP and the merged tribal districts continue to face alarming law and order challenges, calling for immediate attention and intervention to restore stability and development in these regions.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to raising these concerns at the highest forums and working collaboratively across political and provincial lines to ensure peace and progress for all citizens.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

17 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

18 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

22 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

22 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

22 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan