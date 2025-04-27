CCI Meeting Paves Way For Resolving Water Disputes, Says KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the significance of the recent Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, saying it as a vital step toward resolving the longstanding water dispute among provinces.
The Governor held an interactive session with senior journalists at the Governor House Lahore, where he addressed a range of critical issues facing the province and the country.
Former Member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Sania Kamran, was also present during the discussion.
Governor Kundi said that the CCI meeting had created a path toward the solution of the water dispute. Furthermore, he emphasised that with the already sensitive situations in two provinces, we must ensure that no additional grievances arise in Sindh.
Discussing the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Kundi expressed serious concern over deteriorating infrastructure and security conditions.
He highlighted the case of a 25-kilometer road in Kurram district that remains closed due to presence of troubling elements in the province.
He said that the provincial government’s inability to manage even such a small stretch of road is proof of its lacklustre administration.
He raised serious concerns about the prevalent lawlessness and unrest and called for a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities.
He further pointed out that even South KP and the merged tribal districts continue to face alarming law and order challenges, calling for immediate attention and intervention to restore stability and development in these regions.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to raising these concerns at the highest forums and working collaboratively across political and provincial lines to ensure peace and progress for all citizens.
