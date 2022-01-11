CCI meeting to be held on Jan 13; CM reviews agenda

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which would be held on January 13.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which would be held on January 13.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, Secretary Environment, Secretary Fisheries, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Energy and Secretary Local Government also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of Council of Common Interests.

The Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the meeting on the agenda of the meeting.