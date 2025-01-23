Open Menu

CCI To Address Water Issues With Provincial Consensus: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

CCI to address water issues with provincial consensus: Musadik Malik

Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Thursday that the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting will focus on addressing water issues and developing a consensus among all provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Thursday that the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting will focus on addressing water issues and developing a consensus among all provinces.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that no decisions will be made without the participation and agreement of all political parties and provincial governments. "The agenda includes resolving inter-provincial matters, with water regulation being a key focus. Efforts will be made to move forward with consensus," he added.

He stressed the importance of building dams and reservoirs to regulate water resources, highlighting the need for provincial agreement on which dams should be prioritized.

"Telemetering of water is essential and overdue," he said, adding that the process is expected to begin within 18 months.

He also pointed out that for over a decade; excessive water has flowed into the sea due to a lack of proper regulation. The water Telemetering is mandatory but keep assured that the Federal government will proceed with mutual consensus," he concluded.

Recent Stories

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

6 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

6 minutes ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

27 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

36 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

28 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

48 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

28 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches social protection welfare progra ..

AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..

34 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan