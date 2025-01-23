CCI to address water issues with provincial consensus: Musadik Malik

Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Thursday that the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting will focus on addressing water issues and developing a consensus among all provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Thursday that the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting will focus on addressing water issues and developing a consensus among all provinces.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that no decisions will be made without the participation and agreement of all political parties and provincial governments. "The agenda includes resolving inter-provincial matters, with water regulation being a key focus. Efforts will be made to move forward with consensus," he added.

He stressed the importance of building dams and reservoirs to regulate water resources, highlighting the need for provincial agreement on which dams should be prioritized.

"Telemetering of water is essential and overdue," he said, adding that the process is expected to begin within 18 months.

He also pointed out that for over a decade; excessive water has flowed into the sea due to a lack of proper regulation. The water Telemetering is mandatory but keep assured that the Federal government will proceed with mutual consensus," he concluded.