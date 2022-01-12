UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CCIR deliberate transfer of sugar from industry to national food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on Wednesday deliberated the transfer of Sugar Advisory board ( SAB) from Industry and Production Division to National Food Security and Research division.

Chaired by Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Maritimes Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and SAPM and Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab.

The Committee was of the view that all staple food items should be placed under National Food Security and Research Division which could better deal the stock position, matters related to import and export of essential food items according to the need of the country as the food security of the country is Primary responsibility of ministry of National Food Security and Research.

However National Food Security and Research Division requested the CCIR that there was overlapping of certain functions of Sugar Advisory Board between Industry and Production division and National Food Security and Research division so a study may be conducted on the matter before the decision making.

Shafqat Mahmood directed the Planning Division to hire a consultant to conduct a short term study on the matter and give their recommendations to the Committee.

The Committee also discussed the placement of National Archive of Pakistan in National Heritage and Culture division.

Views from Cabinet division and National Heritage and Culture division on the matter were taken and after detailed discussion, it was decided by the Committee that National Archive of Pakistan should stay with the Cabinet division.

The Committee also noted that National Archive of Pakistan and National Document wing which had the identical functions may be merged together.

The meeting was adjourned till next Wednesday.

