CCIR discusses draft notification on powers & functions of different bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on Thursday discussed the draft notification on powers and functions of autonomous bodies, executive bodies and constitutional bodies.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Dr.

Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research and Shahzad Arbab, SAPM on Establishment were also attended the meeting.

The Committee also discussed in detail the draft SRO prepared by Law & Justice division for amendment in Rules of business 1973.

Power and functions of autonomous bodies and executive bodies were, earlier not mentioned in Rules of Business 1973.