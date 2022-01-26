CCIR suggests for recruitment of grade 16 by concerned ministry/division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) suggested that the recruitment of grade 16 should be done by the ministry/division concerned as it is burden on FPSC.

The CCIR meeting was presided over by the Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday at Cabinet Division.

The Secretary Federal Public Service Commission gave a detailed briefing on major functions, modes of recruitment, redressal of grievances and status of unfilled vacancies to the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The chairman of the Committee Shafqat Mahmood remarked that the general recruitment process of vacant posts of different ministries and divisions, apart from recruitment through CSS, was delayed for years which needs an immediate reform to do the same within six months.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood observed that 70 percent workload of FPSC is due to 16 grade recruitment by FPSC which needs to be reviewed.

He directed the Secretary FPSC to send a proposal to establishment division and CCIR to do the recruitment of 16 grade by the ministry/division concerned itself and FPSC will conduct the recruitment process from 17 grade and above. For this purpose the ordinance of FPSC would be amended.

The Evacuee Trust Property board gave a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms about the implementation status on the recommendations of Prime Minister's Task Force on ETPB.

The ETPB could not provide the necessary details to the committee about the exact record of evacuee trust land's encroachment, retrieval of land from Qabza Mafia, accurate record of barren land and agrarian land, land related court cases, number of orphanages and schools being run by ETPB.

The chairman directed the ETPB to come with all necessary records and preparedness in next meeting. He also sought the justification of schools being run by the ETPB in next meeting.