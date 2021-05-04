UrduPoint.com
CCLC Approves Two Very Critical Bills: Shireen Mazari

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

CCLC approves two very critical bills: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday informed that Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) approved two very critical bills: Journalist Protection Bill and the Enforced Disappearances bill.

In a tweet, she said "this is major step forward in strengthening human rights by PTI govt."After cabinet approval, she said Bills will be tabled in next National Assembly session.

