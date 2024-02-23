CCoE Approves Work On Pakistan's Section Of IP Gas Pipeline Project
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Friday approved work on the 80-kilometer segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project inside Pakistan.
The committee recommended, on a summary of the Petroleum Division "to start work on the 80 km segment of the pipeline inside Pakistan i.e. from Pakistan border up till Gwadar in the first phase," a press release said.
The project will be executed by Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd. and will be funded through the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).
All the concerned divisions gave a positive nod to move ahead with the project to ensure gas supplies to the people of Pakistan, addressing the increasing energy needs of the country.
"This will not only boost the energy security of Pakistan but would enhance the confidence of the local industry who would be ensured with the enhanced gas supplies," it said.
The project would also catalyze the economic activity in the province of Baluchistan and will contribute to the economic progress of Pakistan.
