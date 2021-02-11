CCOE discusses electricity policy

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday discussed in detail the salient features of National Electricity Policy including its principle objectives and details of the proposed actions

After detailed discussion and taking into account the observation and suggestions of the representatives of provincial governments, the committee directed the Power Division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit the same to the Cabinet.

The meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the proposed policy was aimed at ensuring universal access of electricity through a self-sustainable power sector, developed and premised on: optimal utilization of indigenous resources; integrated planning approach; efficient and liquid market design; and, affordable and environment friendly outcome for the consumers.

Following Cabinet endorsement, the policy would be presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for final approval.

Chairman Committee Asad Umar said that the decentralization of approach must be a guiding principle. In addition, he directed power division to come back with the proposal in a couple of week that how should we go ahead and finalize this policy. He said that the Ministry of Planning will provide whatever coordination role or assistance is required to the Power Division.

Asad Umar said that the main focus of the policies is to provide affordable electricity supply to the citizen of Pakistan, generation on lease cost basis and financial viability of sectors through budgetary subsidy and reduction of loses.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Secretary Energy Punjab, Secretary Energy KP, Secretary Energy Sindh , Secretary Energy Balochistan and official of various divisions.