Open Menu

CCoE Recognizes USKT For Outstanding Contributions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

CCoE recognizes USKT for outstanding contributions

At the Annual COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) Program meeting, The University of Sialkot (USKT) was recognized for its outstanding contributions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) At the Annual COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) Program meeting, The University of Sialkot (USKT) was recognized for its outstanding contributions.

Prof. M. Iqbal Chaudhry (Coordinator General COMSTECH) presented the prestigious COMSTECH Award and a Shield of Appreciation to Prof.

Dr. Navid Jamil Malik (Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences University of Sialkot) who received this award on the behalf of Muhammad Rehan Younas (Vice Chancellor USKT) in appreciation of their continued cooperation.

Related Topics

Sialkot

Recent Stories

Students paint endangered species of mountain ecos ..

Students paint endangered species of mountain ecosystems

2 minutes ago
 Minister congratulates newly elected office bearer ..

Minister congratulates newly elected office bearers of Artist Action Foundation

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS ..

IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS' ED

2 minutes ago
 NAB chairman announces new policy to check housing ..

NAB chairman announces new policy to check housing schemes frauds

2 minutes ago
 KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) ..

KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

19 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with narcotics

Drug peddler held with narcotics

19 minutes ago
DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to ..

DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to coverup inefficiencies: NEPRA

15 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to ..

Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to be sold on Rs 2

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs an ..

Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister M ..

19 minutes ago
 Better care of mango trees can increase yield: DD ..

Better care of mango trees can increase yield: DD Agriculture

6 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial La ..

KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab

15 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI in cipher case

Court to indict chairman PTI in cipher case

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan