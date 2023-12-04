CCoE recognizes USKT for outstanding contributions

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) At the Annual COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) Program meeting, The University of Sialkot (USKT) was recognized for its outstanding contributions.

Prof. M. Iqbal Chaudhry (Coordinator General COMSTECH) presented the prestigious COMSTECH Award and a Shield of Appreciation to Prof.

Dr. Navid Jamil Malik (Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences University of Sialkot) who received this award on the behalf of Muhammad Rehan Younas (Vice Chancellor USKT) in appreciation of their continued cooperation.